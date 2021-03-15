Maravai LifeSciences Offers End-to-End mRNA Production with the Launch of TriLink BioTechnologies' Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Services

New integrated offering will help to meet expected increases in global demand by simplifying and accelerating production of GMP-grade mRNA product for downstream vaccine and therapeutic manufacturing

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, has expanded its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) capabilities at TriLink BioTechnologies (“TriLink”) with the launch of its plasmid DNA (pDNA) manufacturing services. TriLink’s new plasmid services empower customers with the ease of an end-to-end messenger RNA (mRNA) solution from a single partner – with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) capabilities from plasmid production through final release testing.



“The ability to work with an expert, end-to-end manufacturing partner such as TriLink comes at a critical time for the pharmaceutical industry, when global demand for mRNA is expected to exceed the availability of GMP-quality plasmid DNA,” said Carl Hull, CEO of Maravai LifeSciences. “By integrating pDNA production with our pioneering mRNA services, we believe TriLink will dramatically reduce production timelines and overcome tech transfer bottlenecks by reducing or eliminating plasmid sourcing wait-times that could otherwise last months.”

Plasmid is a critical raw material for a wide variety of therapeutic needs, such as novel gene editing and cell therapy applications, including CAR-T therapies, as well as for mRNA vaccine technologies, like those enabling several in-market and emerging Covid-19 vaccines.

By also enabling customers with its revolutionary CleanCap® mRNA capping technology and more than two decades of specialist experience manufacturing modified nucleotides, TriLink seeks to further optimize mRNA production and help accelerate customers’ project timelines.

“Leveraging our deep mRNA knowledge and expertise, we seek to help our customers to manage the complexities, minimize the risks, and streamline the design process to and through clinical trials,” added Brian Neel, Chief Operating Officer of TriLink BioTechnologies.

TriLink’s pDNA capabilities offer manufacturing for GMP-grade plasmid, and can be customized with our flexible GMPLink™ grade to meet customer specific clinical needs. Its 118,000 square foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility includes 7 custom designed GMP suites dedicated to plasmid development and production, which enables TriLink to support customer programs from milligram through multigram scales.

In addition, TriLink’s plasmid manufacturing suites utilize leading automation and control platforms, including automated ultrafiltration and diafiltration processes. Analytical testing and mRNA production capabilities are also conveniently available onsite.

“We’re meeting growing customer needs for a one-stop shop for plasmid and mRNA development and manufacturing services,” adds COO Brian Neel. “Customers have been very positive about our end-to-end offering thus far, and we look forward to doing even more to support our customers going forward.”

To learn more about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com. To learn more about TriLink BioTechnologies and the new plasmid manufacturing services offering, visit https://www.trilinkbiotech.com/plasmid-manufacturing.



About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, and protein labeling and detection to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences, is a CDMO helping life science leaders and innovators overcome challenges in the synthesis and scale-up of nucleic acids, NTPs and mRNA capping analogs with scale-up expertise and unique mRNA production capabilities, including its proprietary CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. TriLink continues to expand its cGMP and general manufacturing capacity at its new global headquarters to support mRNA, oligonucleotide & plasmid therapeutic, vaccine and diagnostic customers. www.trilinkbiotech.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the advantages of an end-to-end mRNA solution from a single supplier, demand for mRNA, demand for GMP-quality plasmid DNA, and advantages of CleanCap mRNA technology constitute forward-looking statements and are identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation and uncertainties related to the level of demand for our products and services, continued validation of the safety and effectiveness of our technology, new scientific developments and competition from other products. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Maravai’s Prospectus dated November 19, 2020 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely upon them. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views and we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

Contact Information:







Media Contact: Sara Michelmore MacDougall +1 781-235-3060 maravai@macbiocom.com Investor Contact: Deb Hart Maravai LifeSciences + 1 858-988-5917 ir@maravai.com