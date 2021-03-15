Doner Partners Network Celebrates One Year by Bringing on New Chief Growth Officer

Seasoned Executive Jeb Blatt Tapped to Lead Strategic Growth Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Doner Partners Network (DPN) today announced it has hired Jeb Blatt as Chief Growth Officer. Since its inception in 2019, the DPN has developed successful agency solutions for top brands, including Premise Health, the nation’s leading direct health care company. Now entering its second year, the Detroit-based network is gearing up for an accelerated new business pipeline. In this newly created role, Blatt will play a pivotal part in overseeing the network’s strategic growth initiatives.



Led by DPN Chair, David DeMuth, CEO of creative agency Doner, the DPN consists of seven partner agencies across creative, influencer marketing, shopper marketing, data and analytics, business to business marketing, and PR and lifestyle marketing. It specializes in curating bespoke client solutions through a talent-centric model.

“We like to say the Doner Partners Network will create a solution that is ‘as big as necessary, but as small as possible’ to solve client needs, and it became clear the network itself needed to add talent to continue our growth trajectory,” said DeMuth. “Coming out of a non-traditional agency space, Jeb brings a unique perspective that will serve him well in this role and help him in developing the solutions fitting the exact needs of clients.”

Previously, Blatt served as SVP, Head of Account Services & Growth at Jack Morton Worldwide, where he spearheaded global strategic growth and new business efforts, while also overseeing the agency’s largest accounts, including Subway, Lenovo, L.L.Bean, Molson Coors, LYCRA, LEGO, and Nespresso. Jeb spent more than sixteen years at Jack Morton, steadily moving up the ranks while continuing to drive growth and results.

“I was immediately drawn to the bespoke nature of the DPN. There is no ‘one size fits all’ approach anymore, and being able to create custom solutions is what sets us apart,” said Blatt. “With talent at the forefront, we have the opportunity to create unique opportunities that truly match clients’ ever-changing needs.”

The DPN brings together award-winning creative services with data-driven strategies and agile production facilities, cutting-edge digital influencer marketing and PR offering Veritas; breakthrough shopper marketing agency 6Degrees; Yamamoto, a brand and advertising agency; creative, technology and media agency Union; New York-based brand strategy and digital PR agency KWT Global - HL Group.

Blatt will begin in his role immediately. He will relocate from Boston to Detroit with his family to work side by side with the Doner-based DPN executive leadership.

About Doner

You’ll find us At the Intersection of Modern & Main Street. It’s where we help Main Street brands compete in the modern marketplace – and Modern brands scale by connecting with everyday Americans. Our clients include McDonald’s, Johnson & Johnson, Stellantis Automobiles (formerly Fiat Chrysler), Amazon, Netflix, JBL, Hackensack Meridian Health, The UPS Store and many more of America’s favorite brands. We apply data-driven strategy to bring our creativity to life across all platforms. And we offer our clients speed and efficiency with an in-house content studio that is the largest in the Midwest and unmatched in the industry. To learn more about Doner and see some of our work, visit doner.com

Press Contact:

DiGennaro Communications

Email: doner@digennaro-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed9d4974-e4c8-48d2-9ecf-0b5d6e4f9c88