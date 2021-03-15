Reneo Pharmaceuticals Appoints Eric Dube, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced the appointment of Eric Dube, Ph.D. to the company’s Board of Directors.

“We are very pleased to announce the addition of Eric Dube to the Reneo Board,” said Gregory J. Flesher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reneo. “Eric is an accomplished pharmaceutical industry executive and a leader in the rare disease field. We look forward to his guidance and insights as we work to advance REN001 and lead Reneo to its next phase of development.”

“I am very pleased to be joining the strong team at Reneo,” said Dr. Dube. “I look forward to working alongside Greg and Executive Chairman, Mike Grey, as well as the rest of the Board and management team to advance Reneo’s promising pipeline that has the potential to address significant unmet needs for people living with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases.”

Dr. Dube is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Travere Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease. Prior to joining Travere Therapeutics, Dr. Dube was President and head of North America at ViiV Healthcare, where he led the commercialization of pipeline assets and oversaw the governance of all pricing, strategy, policy, and investment decisions for the company’s North America business. Before joining ViiV, for more than 18 years he worked in roles of increasing leadership at GlaxoSmithKline plc, spanning critical areas, including sales, marketing, market access, medical affairs, compliance, supply chain, and alliance management. During Dr. Dube’s tenure at GSK, he also led the US Oncology and Global Respiratory businesses. Dr. Dube currently serves on the Board of Trustees for AIDS United and the Board of Directors for the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and Biocom California. Dr. Dube has previously been named a Fortune magazine “40 Under 40: Ones to Watch” and one of the “Emerging Pharma Leaders” by Pharmaceutical Executive. He has also been named by the Financial Times as one of the “OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives.”

Dr. Dube graduated from Santa Clara University with a B.S. in biopsychology and earned an M.A. and Ph.D. in psychology from Cornell University.

About REN001

REN001 is an oral selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist currently in clinical development for three rare genetic mitochondrial diseases that typically present with myopathy and have high unmet medical needs: primary mitochondrial myopathies (PMM), long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD), and glycogen storage disease type V (McArdle disease). For more information on REN001 clinical trials, please see clinicaltrials.gov.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

For more information, please visit reneopharma.com

Contacts:

Joyce Allaire

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Michael Cruse

SVP Corporate Operations

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

mcruse@reneopharma.com