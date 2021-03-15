Kristen Bell’s Happy Dance™ Available Now at Ulta Beauty™

Trusted CBD skincare brand committed to redefining self-care now available at Ulta Beauty™

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) today announced that the full collection of Happy Dance™ CBD products are now available at more than 550 Ulta Beauty™ locations and online at Ulta.com. This partnership marks the brand’s debut in brick-and-mortar retail. Ulta Beauty will spotlight Happy Dance within its SPARKED at Ulta Beauty program, which showcases the brightest up-and-coming brands. As part of SPARKED at Ulta Beauty, Happy Dance will be featured in a dedicated store display at select locations and will appear on the SPARKED at Ulta Beauty page on Ulta.com.



Happy Dance was co-founded by actress and New York Times best-selling author Kristen Bell and features an easy-to-use line of clean, vegan and cruelty-free hemp-derived CBD bath and body products including:

All-Over Whipped Body Butter + CBD ($30)

Head-to-Toe Coconut Melt + CBD ($25)

Stress Away Bath Bomb + CBD ($15)



“My goal in creating Happy Dance was to make trusted, high-quality, everyday CBD skincare products more widely available to busy moms and consumers everywhere at a price that wouldn’t break the bank,” said co-founder Kristen Bell. “Ulta Beauty is the perfect partner to make that dream a reality. I am grateful for their approach to beauty and their belief in our vision to rethink self-care.”

The brand’s uplifting, colorful CBD bath and body product assortment is the ultimate embodiment of what Bell would look like on your vanity. It will be one of the newest additions to Ulta Beauty’s wellness assortment of self-care products.

“We are thrilled to welcome Happy Dance into the Ulta Beauty family to offer trusted, refreshingly relevant CBD products to our guests” said Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer, Ulta Beauty. “We admire Kristen's commitment to every aspect of the brand from the clean ingredients to the meaningful purpose. Her approach is best-in-class to engage, educate and entertain beauty enthusiasts and we look forward to guests embracing the brand online and in our stores."

The joyful mission of Happy Dance is to transform the traditional notion of self-care to extend well beyond the brand itself. One percent of Happy Dance profits benefit A New Way of Life Reentry Project, a Black-owned, LA-based organization founded by Ms. Susan Burton, a seasoned activist, 2010 CNN Hero, 2012 Purpose Prize winner and author of Becoming Ms. Burton. A New Way of Life Reentry Project provides housing, case management, pro bono legal services, advocacy and leadership development for women rebuilding their lives after prison.

Happy Dance products undergo extensive third-party testing, are vegan and cruelty-free and tested for heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, residual solvents and pesticides. Each product formula is evaluated through clinical testing according to cosmetic industry standards. Every product also features traceable lot codes allowing customers to review product Certificates of Analysis (COA).

For more information, or to purchase Happy Dance™, visit https://www.ulta.com/brand/happy-dance or @happydance.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE™ and Spinach™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones™, Happy Dance™ and PEACE+™.

About Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is an actress, New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur. Kristen voiced Princess Anna in the global blockbusters Frozen and Frozen 2. She is well known to television audiences for her critically acclaimed roles on NBC's The Good Place, as well as Showtime's House of Lies, and her star-making role as the title character in Veronica Mars. Kristen is actively involved in many charities including Alliance of Moms, Baby2Baby and Charity Water. She is also a global advocate for the UN's Women's Peace & Humanitarian Fund.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Anna Shlimak

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Media Contact:

Ryan Mary Clark

Public Relations

ryan.clark@lordjones.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4b070f3-b397-4247-a165-3364f1504029