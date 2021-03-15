XpresSpa Group and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Announce the Opening of XpresCheck™ COVID-19 Testing Facilities at Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport

Pre-security locations allow access to all passengers, regardless of airline

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, in conjunction with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, announces the opening of two XpresCheck™ COVID-19 Testing Facilities today, located at Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport. This agreement will be administered by MarketPlace Development, the contractor overseeing the concessions program at Dulles International and Reagan National on behalf of the Airports Authority.



“We have seen growing interest from airport customers in having COVID testing in airports, as more countries require visitors to have a negative COVID test prior to traveling,” said John E. Potter, president and chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. “We are excited to offer passengers this service and hope it will make their journeys easier and help rebuild confidence in flying.”

At Dulles International, XpresCheck is a pop-up facility located pre-security in the main terminal on the baggage claim level, near door 2. Nine separate testing rooms will have the capacity to administer more than 500 tests per day. At Reagan National, XpresCheck is a pop-up facility in the existing XpresSpa location pre-security in National Hall near Terminal B. Four separate testing rooms will have the capacity to administer over 300 tests per day.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, "We are pleased to have opened these two XpresCheck facilities in Washington, D.C. Our focus remains providing reliable and convenient testing for all airline employees and passengers to ensure they feel safe and confident when traveling through our nation’s capital.”

COVID-19 testing options at both airports includes the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test, with test results available immediately, and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test, with results available typically in one to three days. Health insurance is not accepted on-site, but documentation will be provided to allow testing claims to be submitted directly to health insurance companies by the passenger. Tests are available on a walk-in basis or by appointments, which can be made by visiting https://www.xprescheck.com/.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at ten locations in eight airports: Boston Logan International Airport (2), Denver International Airport, Dulles International Airport, JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Reagan National Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck

About the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority operates the U.S. Capital Region’s gateways to the nation and the world, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, as well as the Dulles Airport Access Highway, the Dulles Toll Road and construction of the Silver Line project, a 23-mile extension of the Washington region’s Metrorail public transit system through northern Virginia.

About MarketPlace Development

MarketPlace Development, a New England Development company, develops and manages airport retail programs across the country. A recognized industry leader for over 20 years, MarketPlace Development works in partnership with airports and airlines to enhance passenger satisfaction and maximize revenue. The Massachusetts-based company is responsible for the concessions programs at Boston Logan International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport and has also worked with numerous airports and airlines across the country. Visit www.marketplacedevelopment.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations relating to our new XpresCheck™ concept, being able to expand testing to other communicable diseases as well as administer vaccinations for the seasonal flu, our positioning to be part of the national rollout of various COVID-19 vaccinations as they become available, the degree to which our public testing model assists passengers meet testing requirements in select states and countries, our ability to identify and gain access to the latest and best COVID-19 testing methodologies and equipment, and our ability further expand our initial sites and our overall ability to manage the regulatory challenges associated with this business line. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

