Wellframe Announces Peer-Reviewed Research Highlighting the Positive Impact of Digital Care Management

The Journal of Medical Economics shows that implementing Wellframe reduced inpatient admissions by 17%

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellframe , the provider of the market leading Digital Health Management platform, announced that a peer-reviewed article published in the Journal of Medical Economics (JME) confirms the positive impact of Wellframe’s digital care management solution in improving care utilization among individuals suffering from multimorbidities. The paper showed that Wellframe’s solution reduced emergency room utilization by 9% and inpatient admissions by 17%, increased the utilization of preventive medicine by 29%, and resulted in $641 in medical cost savings per member per month, based on a robust methodology for evaluating digital care management.



Wellframe’s Digital Health Management platform offers solutions for care management and advocacy that help organizations form meaningful connections with members across their healthcare journey. By combining technology, content and partnership Wellframe enables the person-to-person connections that make healthcare work best.

“Healthcare payers, providers and patients have experienced a dramatic shift due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jacob Sattelmair, Co-Founder and CEO of Wellframe. “The industry rapidly adopted digital tools overnight to meet mounting healthcare needs and we can expect that adoption to continue to grow. The impressive results in this peer-reviewed article demonstrate how Wellframe enables our customers to measurably improve care for their highest risk members, on a much larger scale.”

All healthcare organizations are facing the challenge of managing patients with multimorbidity - multiple chronic conditions - in a way that empowers patients, improves outcomes and is cost effective. The Wellframe technology addresses this problem with a scaleable, comprehensive clinical grade solution and this research work presents a methodology for evaluating Wellframe or any intervention for multimorbidity, digital or otherwise, in a manner that is both rigorous and replicable.

“Healthcare organizations are flying blind when it comes to understanding whether their clinical services work,” said Dr. Trishan Panch, co-author of the article and co-founder of Wellframe. “Our peer-reviewed article in the Journal of Medical Economics showcases how Wellframe is continuously improving upon healthcare outcomes by requiring a rigorous, robust and complex method for the evaluation and management of individuals’ care plans. We look forward to continuing to build and prove our impact across the healthcare ecosystem.”

The full peer-reviewed article can be found in the Journal of Medical Economics here .

About Wellframe

Wellframe strategically partners with health plans nationwide to reimagine the relationship between plans and members. Our digital health management solutions for care management and advocacy enable a level of care and support that empowers people and organizations to achieve their best. By combining innovative solutions, strategic partnership and passionate conviction, Wellframe creates measurable impact on lives, at scale.

For more information on Wellframe, visit www.wellframe.com .