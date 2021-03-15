Author Invites Readers to Hit “Reset,” Turn the Page on a New Chapter of Life in Revolutionary Guidebook

In ‘Fresh Starts,’ Camille Leon teaches others how to heal hurts from the past and transform their lives for the future

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holistic entrepreneur Camille Leon has published an inspiring and uplifting resource that invites readers to indulge in a new beginning as they embark on a journey toward positive change and a better life. In “Fresh Starts: Transformation in Action,” Leon twines her personal experiences changing her life for the better with introspective questions and reflection-focused exercises.



Through her book, Leon shares her story of finding balance and restoration after a long history of putting her work before her wellness. “Fresh Starts” is aimed at helping others find solutions that will be effective for them sooner rather than later, giving hope to those who are tempted to give up, and sharing action steps and practical tools with others who are ready and eager to create a healthier and happier life for themselves – both at work and at home.



Leon’s book also tackles the ever-important area of financial wellness and provides tips and insights to readers whether they are new to managing their finances, looking to get back on track after a critical financial blow, or simply seeking guidance to improve their relationship with money.



“Indulge yourself in the fresh starts you create today: peace, joy, love, abundance, dancing, music, art, creativity, fun, friends, family, health, income, good relationships, smart decisions, and both long- and short-term success,” Leon wrote in her book. “Recognize that lessons learned are in the past and can stay there. Find joy and gratitude in your present circumstances. … This book is filled with short essays, stories, questions, and meditations to help you keep moving forward in each and every way on each and every day.”



Leon’s book presents a timely and much-needed roadmap that helps others drill down to the core of who they are, make choices that support them, better understand their desires, and cultivate a life that brings them joy. With her guidance, readers will learn the value of exploring their options, doing new things, shunning perfectionism, taking leaps of faith, managing time better, and identifying role models. Ultimately, “Fresh Starts” is a holistic guide designed for anyone interested in reshaping their outlook and life through reflections, practical tools, and spiritual wisdom.



“Visionary Camille Leon’s inspiring book is a breath of fresh air for being a positive change agent in the world,” Cristina Smith, author of the Yoga for the Brain series, wrote in a five-star Amazon review of the book.



“Fresh Starts: Transformation in Action”

By Camille Leon

ISBN: 978-1-9822-5929-7 (sc); ISBN: 978-1-9822-5931-0 (hc); ISBN: 978-1-9822-5930-3 (e)

Available through Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Camille Leon is the founder and CEO of the Holistic Chamber of Commerce, which is headquartered in Glendale, Calif. Leon earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations from the University of Redlands and a management certificate from the University of California Irvine. She is a speaker, coach, and consultant focused on creating a movement that builds a bridge from holistic professionals, practitioners, products, and services to mainstream consumers. Leon is also the author of “False Starts: The Misadventures of Transformation,” which she published in 2014, and “The Working Workbook: Earning a Buck and Keeping It Coming,” which she published in 2003. She currently resides in Las Vegas. To learn more, please visit www.holisticchamberofcommerce.com and connect with the author on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Pinterest.



