Author Shares Unflinchingly Humorous Stories of Parenting Boys in Light-Hearted New Book

In ‘#Curious Connections,’ Kim Griffin unearths happy, hilarious, and heart-warming memories of raising her sons and reminds parents that they can face any challenge with persistence and humor

/EIN News/ -- CARMICHAEL, Calif., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and educator Kim Griffin has published her light-hearted and humorous collection of stories about her and her husband Patrick’s experiences raising their sons, Brien and Matt. In “#Curious Connections,” Griffin reflects on unforgettable teaching moments, misadventures in learning new words, and sentimental memories to chronicle her boys’ journey from childhood to adulthood.



“#Curious Connections” explores the gamut of joys and challenges that parenting brings, especially when raising boys. Griffin lovingly retells how her experiences with her sons – often comical, and sometimes X-rated – brought happiness, laughter, and a welcome respite into daily life. Through “#Curious Connections,” Griffin also shares her boys’ experiences traveling, growing in their independence, and becoming passionate about wanting to make a difference in the world.



“The curious connections that children make as they acquire language and journey through their teenage years into adulthood are central to this book,” Griffin wrote in “#Curious Connections”. “Patrick and I have been blessed with raising two sons, Brien and Matt, both adults now. … As they grew, they amazed us with the innocent, and at times curious, connections that they made with language that brought belly laughs to family and friends. I hope these stories bring joy to you as well.”



Ultimately, “#Curious Connections” is a testament to the power of parental love that documents the exhilarating experience of seeing one’s child grow into the person they are meant to become. Readers will be warmed by Griffin’s relatable perspective on parenting and observations of her kids’ silliness, intuitiveness, and intelligence.



“As a mom of girls, I found this book to be an intriguing look into life with boys,” a reader wrote in a five-star review of the book on Amazon. “It was delightful and engaging. I read it all in one sitting. I think parents will find the stories relatable no matter if you have girls or boys.”



“I happened upon this book by happy accident and it is just delightful,” another reader wrote in a five-star Amazon review. “Stories of a mom raising two boys with her husband, the love this mom has for her family jumps off of each page. The author’s writing style is so natural and engaging that you almost feel as if you’re reading a letter from a good friend or family. Highly recommend this sweet book.”



“#Curious Connections”

By Kim Griffin

ISBN: 978-1-4808-9946-9 (sc); ISBN: 978-1-4808-9947-6 (e)

Available through Archway Publishing, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

Kim Griffin is a writer and former faculty member at California State University, Sacramento, in the communications and journalism departments. Griffin also worked for Dignity Health for more than two decades in a variety of roles including director of communications. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a minor in communications and emphasis in journalism from Santa Clara University and a Master of Arts degree in communication studies from California State University, Sacramento. Griffin began writing “#Curious Connections” after she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2013. All proceeds from the sale of Griffin’s book will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Dignity Health’s MS Achievement Center to go toward research to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. Griffin currently resides in Carmichael, Calif.



Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment

Danielle Grobmeier LAVIDGE 480-648-7557 dgrobmeier@lavidge.com