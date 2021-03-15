Author Encourages Kids to Tap into Their Inner Superhero in Colorful Children’s Book

In ‘I AM a Superhero,’ anti-bullying advocate Jeannette Paxia empowers kids to create a better world by spreading kindness and celebrating their uniqueness

“I AM a Superhero” sweeps readers up on an imaginative journey to self-discovery as a child dreams of having superpowers but feels limited by their inability to fly and lack of super-human strength. The child eats a healthy breakfast and sets out on their bike, fantasizing along their ride about saving the day. At school, the child pretends to defend Gotham City as Batman on the playground with friends and helps up a new student who fell and hurt herself. Later, the child works alongside their teammates to find fun and success during a baseball game. At the end of the book, the child realizes they have been a superhero all along – helping someone when they’re down, celebrating camaraderie, and being kind to their body.



“Through this book, I was trying to bring the success principles that Jack Canfield teaches to children,” Paxia said. “I want to empower kids. I was bullied as a child, which really motivated me as an adult to raise awareness about this topic and prevent the violence and damage that bullying inevitably creates. If we can empower and build confidence in kids when they’re young, we can prevent some of the lasting effects of negative experiences like this, so they don’t have to relearn compassion and empathy as an adult.”



Ultimately, Paxia’s book reminds children that they are all important and that they each have their own unique role in making the world a better place. “I AM a Superhero” celebrates kids’ individuality, combats bullying, and builds self-confidence that the little, seemingly invisible things people do are truly what counts the most. The book also provides a comforting message to parents and a friendly reminder to them that they, too, are superheroes.



“The author was able to capture our ‘ordinary’ actions to highlight the value in them,” a reader wrote in a five-star review of the book on Amazon. “The language is clear and the message is profound! Kids would love reading this book and learning these lessons at a very young age!”



About the author

After years of being bullied, Jeannette Paxia set out on a path to empower children to love themselves, to be confident in themselves and to know they are special. Through Paxia’s superhero-themed anti-bullying programs, coaching, and books she aims to support children and help them build their self-esteem. Paxia is a nurse, certified health coach, and certified Success Principles Trainer through Jack Canfield, and she holds a master’s degree in medical informatics. She is also the author of “Our Home” and “You ARE a Superhero,” and she contributed to “Women Who Rise” and “Life Lessons in Success.” Paxia currently resides in Modesto, Calif. To learn more, please visit www.paxhealthcoaching.com.



About the illustrator

Barbara Alvarado has been teaching in early childhood for more than 20 years. It has been a lifetime dream for her to illustrate children's books. With a degree in art and child development, Alvarado understands the rhythm a children's book should take on to keep children engaged. Alvarado currently lives in Modesto, Calif., where she owns and operates The Dragonfly Art for Life, a working art studio for children and adults.



