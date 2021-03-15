HERE announces Pekka Ala-Pietilä as new Supervisory Board Chairman, and Adine Grate as Supervisory Board member

Experienced technology expert, entrepreneur, and former Nokia executive Pekka Ala-Pietilä, succeeds Rudi Lamprecht, who stepped down from the Supervisory Board as planned

Investment specialist Adine Grate joins the Supervisory Board as an independent board director

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam - HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that Pekka Ala-Pietilä has been elected as Chairman of its Supervisory Board. He succeeds Rudi Lamprecht, who held the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board from 2016 and stepped down as planned at the end of February.



Ala-Pietilä is an experienced technology expert with a proven track record in bringing innovative products and solutions to market. From 2018 to 2020, he was acting Chairman of the EU Commission’s High-Level Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence (AI HLEG). From 2006 to 2011, he served as co-founder and CEO of mobile media company Blyk Services. Previously, between 1984 and 2005, he held several different senior leadership positions at Nokia. From 1992 to 2005, he played a pivotal role as a member of the company’s Executive Board on Nokia’s journey to become the leading mobile phone company in the world. Ala-Pietilä also serves as Chairman of the Board of global packaging company Huhtamaki and the learning company Sanoma. In addition, he is a member of SAP’s Supervisory Board.



Alongside Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Adine Grate is joining the Supervisory Board as a new independent supervisory board director. She is one of the most well-known and respected professionals in the European investment community, who led some of Europe’s largest M&A deals, advising at board level a broad range of companies across TMT, financial, pharmaceutical and industrial sectors during her career. Amongst other things, she is currently Board member of G4S Plc.



“I’d like to welcome both Pekka and Adine to HERE’s Supervisory Board. Both are seasoned executives who will continue to help us reach new heights. I’d also like to thank Rudi for his sage counsel over the last five years. During that time, we transformed from a pipeline business to a platform business, actively diversified our order book into new industries and brought on new investors to accelerate our vision,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies.



HERE’s Supervisory Board brings together representatives of the company’s shareholders and independent, recognized industry leaders. It now consists of:

Pekka Ala-Pietilä (independent), Chairman

Axel Dewitz, Senior Vice President and Head of Taxes, Customs, M&A, Audi Group

Rainer Feurer, Senior Vice President Corporate Investments, BMW Group

Adine Grate (independent), Co-Founder of Skiff Capital Advisors, Non-Executive Director, committee chair

Neil Hunt (independent), Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Curai

Sajjad Khan, Executive Vice President, Member of Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, CASE

Hiroki Kuriyama, Senior Vice President, Head of 2020 Project and Business Collaboration, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)

Koji Tashiro, General Manager, HERE Project Office, Mitsubishi Corporation

The Supervisory Board oversees the executive leadership team at HERE, led by CEO Edzard Overbeek. It supports the company’s long-term strategy to become the leading location data and technology platform serving multiple industries.



Pekka Ala-Pietilä said: “Location technology is of ever-increasing importance for multiple use cases in today’s cloud-centric, digitized and data-driven world. It can help optimize supply chains, improve mobility across different modes of transportation, support the planning and deployment of 5G networks and ultimately enable autonomous driving. I’m excited to be offering HERE my support on its growth trajectory to become the leading location platform in the world.”



Media Contact

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com



About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com .

Attachments