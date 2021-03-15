/EIN News/ -- ASML publishes 2021 agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, March 15, 2021 – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today publishes the agenda and the explanatory notes thereto for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders which is to be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, starting at 14:00 CET. The agenda with the explanatory notes and other meeting documents are available at the AGM page on www.asml.com/agm2021.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, ASML intends to hold the 2021 AGM virtually. Shareholders who wish to participate in the AGM are advised to read the instructions for virtual attendance and voting as published on the AGM page on our website and to check this page regularly to stay informed about the latest developments.





ASML is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chip-making equipment. Our vision is a world in which semiconductor technology is everywhere and helps to tackle society’s toughest challenges. We contribute to this goal by creating products and services that let chipmakers define the patterns that integrated circuits are made of. We continuously raise the capabilities of our products, enabling our customers to increase the value and reduce the cost of chips. By helping to make chips cheaper and more powerful, we help to make semiconductor technology more attractive for a larger range of products and services, which in turn enables progress in fields such as healthcare, energy, mobility and entertainment. ASML is a multinational company with offices in more than 60 cities in 16 countries, headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. We employ more than 28,000 people on payroll and flexible contracts (expressed in full time equivalents). ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. More information about ASML, our products and technology, and career opportunities is available on www.asml.com.

