Through Localized Assortments Selgros Russia is Putting back Clients to the Center of Attention

Selgros Russia has decided to follow its mother company Coop by choosing Strategix to implement an end-to-end Category management process.

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selgros Russia, part of the Transgourmet Holding and a daughter company of Coop Switzerland, has decided to follow its mother company by choosing Strategix, a boutique consulting company and system integrator specialized for more than 20 years in Category Management in order to implement an end-to-end Category management process for its operations in Russia. The partnership enables Selgros optimization of localized assortments.

In the recent years, demand for more localized assortments has grown in Russia significantly and addressing this demand means for retailers to gain on agility, speed and especially customer-centricity. The existing business processes and supporting infrastructure, which were in operation at Selgros prior to the project, could not cope with the data volume and the speed of change to deliver the desired results.

Hence, Selgros decided to appoint Strategix to implement an end-to-end Category Management system and supporting processes that should be effectively embedded within their existing IT landscape. The integrated approach enables Selgros to optimize their assortment, allocate the right category spaces and assortment in their store layout, automatically triggering store listings and timely planogram communications ensuring layout consistency, product availability and customer-centric assortment across all Selgros stores.

“Previously Selgros used a mix of a manual and just functional system that did not allow flexible changes and scaling of business processes; shortly it based more on a gut-feeling than on analytics. The now implemented solution makes it possible through centralization to increase the quality and automate these core business processes of our retail network. Finally, we can put the clients back to the center of our attention. We are proud about the close and productive collaboration between our partners from Strategix and our team during the customizing and implementation. Technologies do not stand still, and to maintain the required pace of business development, we continue to introduce new IT solutions as part of the Transgourmet CEE holding respecting the right level of subsidiarity requested – among other reasons – to comply to the local legislation,” explains Jens Frerichs, CIO, OOO Selgros.

“We are very pleased that a market leader like Selgros has decided for our integrated solution. We highly appreciate working with a company with such a long history and technical innovation spirit. Thanks to the outstanding team, consisting of Selgros employees and Strategix ones, sharing their knowledge and experience, we were able to deliver modern and efficient solution capable of supporting the retailer’s growth,” adds Jan Hanussek, Managing Partner, Strategix CFT GmbH.



About OOO Selgros

SELGROS Cash & Carry is an international chain of shopping centers that supplies companies, institutions, individual entrepreneurs and private clients in Russia, Germany, Poland, and Romania with a wide range of food and non-food products at competitive prices. SELGROS is currently represented by 92 shopping centers, including 11 successfully operating in Russia - in Moscow, the Moscow Region, Ryazan, Kazan, Rostov-on-Don, Volgograd, Tula, new stores are planned to open. The SELGROS Group is 100% owned by Transgourmet Holding AG, a Swiss COOP-Group company. Today SELGROS Cash & Carry has over 1.1 million customers in Russia.

Find out more at http://www.selgros.ru.

About Strategix CFT GmbH

Strategix CFT GmbH is a boutique consulting company and system integrator specialized in the area of Category Management. Our mission is to help leading retailers achieve growth and sustainability by progressing merchandising productivity. We do this by providing Space and Category Management expertise, a deep understanding of available technologies on the market as well as honest and sincere business process and technology recommendations based on 20+ years of experience. Strategix has already helped leading retailers and manufacturers worldwide to execute a seamlessly integrated space and assortment management.

Find out more at http://www.strategix.eu.