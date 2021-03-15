The Drone Delivery Market Grows At A Rate Of Over 36% Through 2021

Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The global delivery drone market is expected to grow from $445.75 million in 2020 to $608.24 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.45%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The drones delivery market size is expected to reach $2,238 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 38.50%.

Growing technological advancements are shaping the delivery drones market. Over the past few years, drones have become extremely prevalent as many individuals and organizations are completely accepting and incorporating this technology into their business models. For instance, in April 2019, Wing, the drone shipping firm operated by Google's parent company Alphabet, became the first US organization to receive permission from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to start testing deliveries. It has collaborated with Walgreens that has a store across 78% of the area of the country within 5 miles reach, which means that almost 80% of the US will be in the range of Wing shipments if and when the technology is more extensively deployed.

Major players in the drone delivery service market are Airbus SE, DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Flirtey, EHANG, Zipline, Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service of America Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Deutsche Post AG, Skycart, FedEx Corporation, Amazon, Wing Aviation LLC, Skycatch, Inc, JD.com, Matternet Inc., and The Boeing Company.

TBRC’s delivery drones market research report is segmented by drone type into fixed wing drones, rotor drones, hybrid drones and by application into e-commerce, quick-service restaurants (QSR), healthcare, others.

