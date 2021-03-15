The Digital Health Industry Grew Rapidly Through Government Initiatives During The COVID-19 Quarantine

Digital Health Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Digital Health Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact:

The favorable government initiatives in response to COVID-19 are expected to propel the growth of the digital health market in the coming years. Governments around the world have rapidly brought health policies and extra advantages on linked health tools, such as digital health and remote patient monitoring, in response to COVID-19. A survey of US specialists found that owing to COVID-19, almost 80% of them expanded their use of digital health resources. In Medicare, before the pandemic, nearly 13,000 fee-for-service (FFS) recipients accessed digital health coverage in one week. Moreover, by the end of April 2020, the use of telehealth rose by 130 times as nearly 1.7 million FFS recipients accessed such services in one week. Therefore, favorable government initiatives in response to COVID-19 drive the growth of the digital health monitoring market.

Major players in the global digital health market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., eClinicalWorks, iHealth Lab Inc, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, AT & T, Cisco Systems, Athenahealth Inc., General Electric Company, Qualcomm Incorporated, Apple Inc., AirStrip Technologies, Google Inc., Mqure, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonica S.A., Vodafone Group, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers.

The global digital health market size is expected to grow from $183.30 billion in 2020 to $201.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.79%. The slow growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $483.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 24.52%.

The digital health market segments are divided by technology into mobile health (mhealth), health information technology, telehealth and telemedicine, health analytics, others, by application into cardiology, diabetes, neurology, sleep apnea, oncology, others, and by end user into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies, others.

Digital Health Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change provides digital health market overview, forecast digital health market size and growth for the whole market, digital health market segments, and geographies, digital health market trends, digital health market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

