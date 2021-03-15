Telehealth Industry Shot Up During The COVID-19 Crisis; Growth Rate Through 2025 Is To Be At About 28%

Telehealth Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Telehealth Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The outbreak of COVID-19 propelled the growth of the telehealth market. Telehealth is recognized to be an effective tool in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic – to prevent the spread of the virus by not traveling to clinics and hospitals. Individuals, both patients and healthcare providers, are increasingly moving towards these online platforms. For instance, Teladoc Health, a virtual healthcare company based in the USA, has seen a huge increase in virtual visits, with an increase of 92% in total visits in the first quarter. Teladoc announced that the US subscription amounted to 43 million users in the first quarter of 2020, up 61% from 27 million users in the same quarter in 2019. Therefore, the outbreak of COVID-19 contributed to the growth of the telehealth market.

The global telehealth market size is expected to decline from $83.08 billion in 2020 to $80.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.06%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $218.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28.34%. North America has the largest telehealth market share. The other regions covered in the telemedicine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Read More On The Global Telehealth Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telehealth-global-market-report

The global telehealth market is segmented by component into software, services, hardware, by mode of delivery into cloud-based, on-premise, by application into teleradiology, teleconsultation, teleICU, telestroke, telepsychiatry, teledermatology, other applications, and by end-user into healthcare providers, patients, payers, others.

Major players in the telehealth market are Teladoc Health Inc, American Well, MDLive, Doctor on Demand, GlobalMed, Siemens Healthineers, Cisco Systems, Inc, Medtronic, Dictum Health, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, AMC Health, Medvivo Group Ltd, Iron Bow Technologies, Telespecialists Llc, MedWeb, IMediplus Inc., Vsee, Chiron Health, Zipnosis, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., Right Health, Boston Scientific Corporation, Care Innovations LLC, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Encounter Telehealth, HelloMD, SnapMD, Inc., and OpenTeleHealth.

Telehealth Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides telehealth market overview, forecast telehealth market size and growth for the whole market, telehealth market segments, and geographies, telehealth market trends, telehealth market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Telehealth Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3954&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital Health Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-health-global-market-report

Healthcare Services Market - By Type (Hospitals And Clinics, Physicians, Nursing Care, Dental Services, Laboratory Services, Ambulance Services And Others), By End User Gender, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-services-market

Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-e-commerce-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-health-care-and-residential-nursing-care-services-global-market-report-2018

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

