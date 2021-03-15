Ladies in Business UAE Announce Leadership Conference with Royal Leadership Consults London

Dr James Okpanachi and Dr Evelyn Okpanachi at a conference Dr James Okpanachi: Author, Speaker and Trainer Dr James Okpanachi to lead Change Leadership Conference

Leaders and motivational speakers from Dubai and London to engage in a free day-long conference

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Leadership Consults (RLC), London, renowned leadership consultancy announced topics and sessions for the 1st annual Change Leaders Conference Dubai, to be held on 20 March, 2021. The day-long workshop titled, ‘Sharpening your Leadership Edge’ is being held at Intercontinental Hotel, Festival City in association with Ladies in Business UAE and will cover key topics including transformational leadership and the hybrid model.

Revolving around concepts like the relationship between EQ, IQ and Transformational Leadership along with Leadership Philosophy and Personal Productivity; the conference will also hold a panel discussion inviting thoughts on the link between personal, organizational, and national influence. To ensure maximum participation and benefit, the conference is open for all along with free registration.

RLC London is the industry’s C-level platform for experience, education and discussion. The event is expected to cater to select leaders annually to learn from Dr James Okpanachi and other leaders from London and UAE about new ways to embrace change and prepare for a post covid era.

Dr James Okpanachi is a published author, speaker and trainer with Tier 1 consultancies and client such as UNHCR, Cognizant, SABB Riyadh, City of Westminster, Royal Borough of Kensington, Royal London Group, L&Q and Notting Hill Housing.

“Undoubtedly this is our most important Leadership conference given the extraordinary time we are in,” said Dr James. “Our role is to aid national and business leaders make smart decisions in the current scenario and be ready for an almost volatile future. We want to use our leadership program success in London in this region too.”

Some of the other renowned names that’ll participate in the conference include Dr. Evelyn Okpanachi for Leadership and Entrepreneurship (The Twin Model), and Dr. Maya Alhawary for EQ and IQ in Leadership (Another Twin Model). Confirming their presence, Mr. William Stenhouse of UAE/African Network and Ms. Adeshola Helen will also join all the speakers to constitute the esteemed panel.

Leaders and managers from the private as well as public sectors can register to join in the one-day conference to benefit from its speakers and their knowledge and experiences.

For further information, click here.