Mr.Resto - The Best Restaurant QR Menu & Best Guest Service App for Hotel

Mr.Resto Restaurant QR Menu provides a contactless menu option for the restaurants to keep the staff and customers safe by ensuring minimal physical contacts
Offering a QR menu system for your restaurant and App for Hotel will definitely increase the revenue and guest satisfaction”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr.Resto Restaurant QR Menu provides a contactless menu option for the restaurants to keep the staff and customers safe by ensuring minimal physical contact between them. Moreover, restaurant owners and managers can easily update or change these menus as and when required.
Enable Online Ordering Through Mr.Resto Restaurant QR Menu
Your restaurant is the most reusable item and will have the most physical contact. However, sanitizing the traditional printed menu after every use is not possible. Hence, to solve this problem, we provide a QR ordering facility through which your customers can choose to order using their smartphone.
Generate the QR code for your restaurant menu and place it on the tables. The customers will scan this QR on their smartphones, access the menu, and place the order without downloading an app. Unfortunately, such solutions cost money and with the pandemic around the corner, restaurants may not be in a position to invest in such platforms.
Hence, we at Mr.Resto, provide free Restaurant QR menu ordering to restaurants worldwide to help keep their staff and customers safe from the COVID-19. Connect with our representative to know how long you can avail this free service. The duration usually depends on the location of your restaurant and how long it has been available for dine-in again.
Contactless QR Menu
It is the simplest form of a digital menu. This is the perfect solution for restaurants offering table service. All it contains is a QR menu that restaurants can print and display in their restaurants.
Customers scan the QR menu for restaurant using the smartphone and the staff takes the order. It doesn’t include online ordering or payment gateway integration.
How does it work?
• Step 1: Customers visiting your restaurant can scan the QR code placed on the table using their smartphone
• Step 2: They browse the restaurant menu without downloading the app.
• Step 3: The staff takes the order from the table.
QR Menu with Ordering
QR menu ordering is best for large restaurants, room service, or ordering through the poolside area. The order is received in the order panel located at the POS and human control is required to avoid cancellation of orders. The platform includes a POS interface but there is no payment gateway integrated into this solution.
• Step 1: Customers scan QR code placed on the table, poolside, or in the room.
• Step 2: They check the menu on their phone without requiring to download any application.
• Step 3: Customers choose the food items and place their order. Order received is reflected on the panel.
QR Code with Ordering and Payment
This type of QR ordering is perfect for busy bars and QSRs. Customers don’t need to stand in ques to place orders or pay the bills. Once the order is placed successfully, the user receives a notification through SMS about the order status. The platform will require POS and payment integration.
• Step 1: Customers can scan QR codes placed across their restaurant or hotel premises.
• Step 2: They can check the food menu online from their phone
• Step 3: They select food items and add them to the cart
• Step 4: Customers pay for the orders and it is reflected on the order panel.
Direct Online Ordering and Payment
This is suitable for restaurants looking to reduce the dependency on third-party delivery service providers, delivering their customer base. Additionally, you can save high commissions on these orders.
Benefits and Features of QR Ordering
• No printing menus required
• QR Menu can showcase food images and videos upselling the videos
• Improves efficiency as orders and reorders will be placed without needing staff to go to each table
• Simple interface similar to popular delivery apps to make it easy for the customers to place orders
• No need to download any app. When customers scan QR codes, a link pops on the screen redirecting to the online menu page.
• Customers can place an order and pay through their mobile phone making using a secure payment gateway.
Ordering food directly is never been easy for the customers. Our QR menu solution can be upgraded easily enabling food delivery through the website or social media platform. Our CRM allows restaurants to take care of their requests for the customers.
The solution is perfect for takeout, kiosks, and quick service restaurants through the ordering website. Start getting food orders online, accept food orders, and bring your restaurant online. The restaurant menu can also be displayed on kiosks. Our platform will make it easy to take online payments. Quick service and takeaway restaurants can use our platform as a selling solution for delivery through third-party delivery and can be interfaced with the POS system of the restaurants.
Customers don’t need to install a mobile app to place orders. Not just restaurant industry, Mr.Resto has an amazing App for Hotel to enable the Guest Services through QR system in hotel & Hospitality industry
Our platform can be integrated with any POS system with ease. Sam can be used by customers on their smartphones to place online food orders. Restaurants can integrate payment gateways to allow customers to pay using credit cards, online banking, or any other online payment option.
Smartphones now have a built-in QR code scanner making an online menu ordering solution an ideal option for ordering food. The platform also allows self-ordering for restaurateurs, retailers to enable mobile payment.
Although, there are many QR code restaurants many generators available in the market, very few of them can work with all the QR code reader, scanner, and other scanning devices.
