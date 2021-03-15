RAP SNACKS ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST BEVERAGE LINE FEATURING LIL’ BABY
New Line to Feature Five Lemonade Flavors
Rap Snacks are about hip-hop culture, I’m about the culture, and I am excited about being a part of something that helps my community.”MIAMI, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of Lil’ Baby’s spectacular performance on the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, Rap Snacks is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural beverage line, featuring Lil’ Baby as its first artist. Rap Snacks Lil” Baby Oowee Lemonade comes in five flavors, Fruit Punch, Strawberry Watermelon, Mango Pineapple, Blueberry, and Sweet Tea. The lemonades are available nationally in stores that sell the Rap Snacks brand product line and are coming to a store near you very shortly. A percentage of the profits from the sale of Oowee Lemonade will benefit Atlanta Children’s Center and Covenant House in Atlanta—organizations chosen by Lil’ Baby and BossUp Foundation, Rap Snacks’ philanthropic arm.

“We’re so excited to make this announcement after Lil Baby’s showstopping appearance at the Grammys,” says James Lindsay, CEO of Rap Snacks. “This extension of his partnership with us will connect with his growing fanbase the world over. We are the only company to feature hip-hop icons in association with our products. Our lemonade is a great-tasting product. We’ve combined flavors that haven’t been done before, and we’re expanding our market.” Rap Snacks currently features Lil” Baby on three types of chips in its product line-up.
“I know my fans are going to love this line of Oowee Lemonades,” says Lil Baby. “Rap Snacks are about hip-hop culture, I’m about the culture, and I’m excited that proceeds from every purchase are a “give back” to help our communities. It’s exciting to be a part of something that will lift people from my hometown and nationally through the BossUp Foundation. It’s life-changing—I’ve never been a part of anything like this before.”
Rap Snacks plans to launch a new energy drink called “Turn Up” subsequent to the Oowee Lemonade line. Furthers, Lindsay, “This is an energy drink that will take you up, but not drop you down.”
“We started with snacks, now we are expanding our business to the beverage side,” says Percy “Master P” Miller. “We are committed to creating quality products and showing the world that we too can compete in the food and beverage space.”
For more information on Rap Snacks’ Lil’ Baby Oowee Lemonade, please visit http://www.rapsnacks.net/.
About James Lindsay
James Lindsay is the Founder and CEO of Rap Snacks. He created the brand to cater to the hip-hop culture. Rap Snacks are a variety of snacks that feature major recording artists. They started selling in convenience stores; currently, Rap Snacks are sold in major retail stores across America, including Walmart, Kroger, and brands alike. James Lindsay and Percy (Master P) Miller are partners in P&J Foods, and Miller is a limited partner in Rap Snacks.
About Percy Master P Miller
Percy “Master P” Miller is the founder of No Limit Records/P Miller Enterprises, selling over a hundred million records worldwide. Miller took a ten-thousand-dollar inheritance and turned it into a half-billion-dollar business. He is a philanthropist dedicated to creating change within the community. He is an entertainment icon and a marketing strategist. Miller and Lindsay are partners in P&J Foods, the parent company to Rap Snacks.
