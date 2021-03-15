Slow Fashion Label Launches Scented Accessory and Clothing Collection
Children's label Really Rainbow will release The Happiness Collection on 22nd March 2021.BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Nikki Meyer, of slow fashion children’s label Really Rainbow will release the Happiness Collection, featuring accessories infused with bakery scents and fruit scents on Monday 22nd March 2021. The Collection also features 8 dresses, 2 skirt designs and luxe gift packaging. One dress has over 4 metres of twirl capacity in its hem!
Really Rainbow is known for creating happy and memorable pieces of clothing for children to remember forever. Each item is individually made by the designer herself.
“There’s nothing better than the blank canvas of childhood to inspire you. My favourite part of the design process is imagining the pieces that I would have liked when I was young. Who wouldn’t want to wear a scrunchie that smells like vanilla ice cream? The idea of captivating multiple senses with apparel is so magical to me” says Designer Nikki Meyer.
“I have had so many people ask me to expand my range. This has been a dream since I started making clothing many years ago. Slow fashion and supporting the local small businesses are two movements really resonating with shoppers in these Covid times.”
The collection will be exclusively sold at www.reallyrainbow.com where the limited products are expected to sell out. The Designer has also paid particular attention to provide personalized gift packaging to capitalize on today’s trend of distance gifting. “In a time when many families cannot connect physically; if my personalized gift packaging and global shipping helps bridge that gap, I’m happy, “says Ms Meyer.
“My favourite piece in the collection is a shimmery, glittery, iridescent, twirly skater dress – it always takes my breath away. Another notable mention is the heirloom Childhood Rainbow Dress set. It’s a set of three dresses that the wearer can grow into and lasts for up to ten years – a true memory maker.”
Really Rainbow creates statement apparel for children, including girls dresses, skirts, separates and accessories reflecting the originality and personality of the girl wearing them. Although its biggest market is the USA, Really Rainbow is actually made in Australia. Through a colourful palette and nostalgic designs, Really Rainbow sparks imagination and creates memories for children. It’s the clothing they’ll remember forever.
Really Rainbow buyers love the brand because the pieces are comfortable and really connect with the dreamer in their child. This is evident with the hundreds of 5-star reviews the brand has received.
Nikki Meyer started designing children’s apparel after she wanted to create fun and memorable pieces of clothing for children that would last the distance. After many years of creating her signature Rainbow Dress by hand, Nikki Meyer’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the children’s apparel industry. Nikki is excited to welcome her fans to the new collection they have been requesting.
Nikki Meyer
Really Rainbow
hello@reallyrainbow.com