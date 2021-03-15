James Lamont Dubose on the Top Reasons People Don't Seek Out Mental Health Treatments
According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 30 to 80 percent of those with mental illnesses never seek professional help.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most important lessons ever learned by James Lamont Dubose, the head of programming and executive producer for Fox Soul, is no one should ever feel shame about getting help for their mental health. After years of battling severe depression, he decided to get proactive and seek out strategies to improve his overall quality of life. As part of his journey to better health, James Lamont Dubose has dedicated his energies to helping others, including looking at reasons that individuals often avoid seeking out treatment. The following are barriers for those who need to seek out assistance for their mental health.
Stigmas Surrounding Mental Health
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, stigmas surrounding mental illness are a huge barrier, preventing many from seeking help. People often don’t want to be judged by others to seek assistance on any mental difficulties they’re experiencing. Many don’t want to be seen as incompetent or of being “crazy.” Commonly, a person will internalize these feelings and start to feel shame about their mental health challenges. The shame stops them from reaching out to professional assistance.
Lack of Understanding
Another reason that a person may not seek out help is a lack of understanding about their illness. Despite having certain dark feelings, many think that nothing is really wrong. Instead, they may believe that seeking out help is an overreaction and that time will get them out of the funk. Phrases from the person may include, “Everyone gets stressed sometimes” and “Feeling down isn’t that bad.”
Confidentiality Concerns
Another common reason that someone doesn’t receive mental health treatment is that they could be mistrustful about a therapist. Not everyone is comfortable sharing their deepest feelings with someone they consider a stranger. An individual may have concerns about confidentiality and worry that a therapist will release personal details to others.
Financial Issues
Along with personal issues, practical problems could also prevent someone from getting help for their mental illness. For one, he or she may not have health insurance that covers the cost of psychiatry visits. Secondly, transportation could be a problem with a problem getting to appointments. Around the country, there are also underserved areas where mental practitioners are scarce.
Feelings of Hopelessness
Since the person is suffering from a mental health disorder, they may have feelings of futility about therapy. The belief may be that treatment won’t make a difference and that the problems will always be there.
James Lamont Dubose hopes that outreach makes a difference and those with mental health disorders get the help they need overcoming the barriers to treatment.
