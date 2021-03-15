Turbidite Appoints Stan Ngai as Deputy Chief Financial Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Turbidite, Asia’s newest pan-Asian edge data center platform, today announced the appointment of Stan Ngai as Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Stan joins the team from Morgan Stanley where he served more than 23 years in various leadership roles across Asia Pacific.
“We are pleased to have Stan on the team as we move forward in exploring strategic M&A opportunities in building Turbidite’s edge data center platform across Asia Pacific’s emerging markets,” said Don So, Chief Financial Officer, Turbidite. “Stan’s solid financial services and risk management background is a definite asset to the company.”
Prior to joining Turbidite, Stan was Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley China where he led the company’s key finance initiatives in aligning Morgan Stanley standards and principals with Securities JV. He was instrumental in guiding the JV towards best practices across all China locations.
Stan’s leadership roles at Morgan Stanley also include Head of Asia Pacific Fixed Income and Investment Management Divisions Controllers. Earlier he served as Executive Director of the company’s Finance Control Group Project and Vice President of Corporate Treasury. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Stan was a senior consultant at Andersen Consuting in Hong Kong.
Stan has a Bachelor of Business degree from Indiana University Bloomington with specialization in marketing and computer information systems.
About Turbidite:
Turbidite launched on 3 March 2021, with focus on the development of a wide network of international-standard edge data centers across multiple Asia Pacific countries. Founded by industry veterans Bill Barney and Wilfred Kwan, Turbidite is backed by New World Development, a leading Hong Kong and China property conglomerate.
