Suspect Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 300 Block of 40th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:18 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect took property and was fleeing the scene when an on duty uniformed special police officer attempted to intervene. The suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the special police officer. The suspect then fled the scene. The special police officer was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.