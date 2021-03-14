Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Syringe) Offense: 2100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Syringe) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the 2100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:40 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect took property and was fleeing the scene when an employee of the establishment attempted to intervene. The suspect brandished a syringe and threatened the employee. The suspect then fled the scene without taking any property.

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, 35 year-old Pernell Wilson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Syringe).