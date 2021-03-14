Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 75 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,571 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Ingraham Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 13, 2020, in the 600 block of Ingraham Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:00 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, 50 year-old Johnny Littlejohn, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Ingraham Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.