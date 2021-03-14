Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Ingraham Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 13, 2020, in the 600 block of Ingraham Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:00 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, 50 year-old Johnny Littlejohn, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.