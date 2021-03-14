Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1300 Block of 1st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the 1300 block of 1st Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:24 pm, four suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One suspect demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, 34 year-old Ronald Davis, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.