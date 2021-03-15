Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 66 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,581 in the last 365 days.

Ideal Homes International Helps Clients Take Advantage of the Drop In Mortgage Rates In The Algarve

Mortgage - Finance - Bond - Portugal - Algarve

Contact Ideal Homes for a FREE Consultation!

Finance - Mortgage - Portugal - Interest Rates

Mortgage rates in Portugal at an all time low!

Portugal - Real Estate - Market 2021

Portugal's Real Estate Market is in High Demand

algarve - property management - services - Portugal

Ideal Homes Offers Property Management Services in the Algarve

extension of golden visa portugal, portugal properties

The Algarve - A popular holiday destination!

Leading providers of real estate solutions, Ideal Homes International, allows investors to enjoy the decline in mortgage rates in the Algarve via tech solutions

I strongly recommend Ideal Homes. Service is first class and all the staff are friendly, professional, knowledgeable and helpful.”
— D J Cockery
QUARTEIRA, FARO, PORTUGAL, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent studies have described the Portuguese property as “very inexpensive,” considering the price of real estate in other parts of the world, especially Europe. The efforts of the likes of Ideal Homes International have gone a long way in helping to grow the real estate market in Portugal.

In a similar vein, the Algarve-based firm is looking to help more people from all walks of life to take advantage of the drop in mortgage rates in the region.

The Portuguese property is said to be of astonishingly good value, especially for foreigners, due to the immense benefits that accrue to owning a real estate property in the country.

Algarve has been identified as one of the regions with the biggest potentials due to its Mediterranean beaches and golf resorts. Consequently, properties in the area tend to be relatively expensive compared to other parts of the country.

However, recent developments have led to a drop in mortgage rates in the region and the team at Ideal Homes International is well-positioned to help clients take advantage of falling rates.

With a historic low on interest rates, an investor with a budget of 400,000€ could look to qualify for:

Finance over 40 years:
Property Value - 400,000€
20% Down Payment - 80,000€
Principal - 320,000€
Interest rate - 0.873%
Payment p/month - 790.07€

Finance over 30 years
Property Value - 400,000€
20% Down Payment - 80,000€
Principal - 320,000€
Interest rate - 0.873%
Payment p/month - 1,010.69€

In addition to helping clients enjoy amazing rates from mortgage providers and banks, Ideal Homes International also offers rentals and property management services, property sales, currency exchange, legal & tax affiliates, custom build, and virtual tours for prospective clients.

For more information about Ideal Homes International and how to leverage the firm’s services to own a property in Portugal, please visit - www.idealhomesinternational.com. Ideal Homes International can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

About Ideal Homes International
Ideal Homes International is a multi-award-winning real estate agency. Headquartered in Portugal, the company serves clients across the globe with offices in the Algarve and Spain. Led by Chris White, the founder and CEO of the company, Ideal Homes has been able to build a reputation for delivering premium quality real estate services to savvy buyers and expert investors who want to buy holiday homes, permanent residences, and investment properties worldwide.

Angela Worrall
Ideal Homes International
+351 289 513 434
info@idealhomesinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

How to Get a Mortgage in Portugal Explained by the Expert!

You just read:

Ideal Homes International Helps Clients Take Advantage of the Drop In Mortgage Rates In The Algarve

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.