Ideal Homes International Helps Clients Take Advantage of the Drop In Mortgage Rates In The Algarve

Contact Ideal Homes for a FREE Consultation! Mortgage rates in Portugal at an all time low! Portugal's Real Estate Market is in High Demand Ideal Homes Offers Property Management Services in the Algarve The Algarve - A popular holiday destination!

Leading providers of real estate solutions, Ideal Homes International, allows investors to enjoy the decline in mortgage rates in the Algarve via tech solutions

I strongly recommend Ideal Homes. Service is first class and all the staff are friendly, professional, knowledgeable and helpful.” — D J Cockery

QUARTEIRA, FARO, PORTUGAL, March 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent studies have described the Portuguese property as “very inexpensive,” considering the price of real estate in other parts of the world, especially Europe. The efforts of the likes of Ideal Homes International have gone a long way in helping to grow the real estate market in Portugal.In a similar vein, the Algarve-based firm is looking to help more people from all walks of life to take advantage of the drop in mortgage rates in the region.The Portuguese property is said to be of astonishingly good value, especially for foreigners, due to the immense benefits that accrue to owning a real estate property in the country.Algarve has been identified as one of the regions with the biggest potentials due to its Mediterranean beaches and golf resorts. Consequently, properties in the area tend to be relatively expensive compared to other parts of the country.However, recent developments have led to a drop in mortgage rates in the region and the team at Ideal Homes International is well-positioned to help clients take advantage of falling rates.With a historic low on interest rates, an investor with a budget of 400,000€ could look to qualify for:Finance over 40 years:Property Value - 400,000€20% Down Payment - 80,000€Principal - 320,000€Interest rate - 0.873%Payment p/month - 790.07€Finance over 30 yearsProperty Value - 400,000€20% Down Payment - 80,000€Principal - 320,000€Interest rate - 0.873%Payment p/month - 1,010.69€In addition to helping clients enjoy amazing rates from mortgage providers and banks, Ideal Homes International also offers rentals and property management services , property sales, currency exchange, legal & tax affiliates, custom build, and virtual tours for prospective clients.For more information about Ideal Homes International and how to leverage the firm’s services to own a property in Portugal, please visit - www.idealhomesinternational.com . Ideal Homes International can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Twitter.About Ideal Homes InternationalIdeal Homes International is a multi-award-winning real estate agency. Headquartered in Portugal, the company serves clients across the globe with offices in the Algarve and Spain. Led by Chris White, the founder and CEO of the company, Ideal Homes has been able to build a reputation for delivering premium quality real estate services to savvy buyers and expert investors who want to buy holiday homes, permanent residences, and investment properties worldwide.

How to Get a Mortgage in Portugal Explained by the Expert!