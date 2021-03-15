Ideal Homes International Eases Home Ownership In Portugal Amid Updates To Golden Visa Rules
Leading providers of real estate solutions, Ideal Homes International, helps more people across the globe to own properties in the dynamic Portuguese market.
There's a high demand from foreign investors wanting to buy a property in order to get Portugal's Golden Visa. With the new changes coming into effect, we are helping a clients find their property”QUARTEIRA, FARO , PORTUGAL, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Homes International has grown over the years to become one of the most sought-after real estate agencies in Portugal and Europe. The firm’s range of award-winning services specifically designed to help foreigners interested in being a part of the lucrative yet dynamic Portuguese real estate market has helped the agency grow in leaps and bounds in recent times.
— Chris White, Founder
"There is a high demand from foreign investors wanting to buy a property in Portugal in order to obtain the Golden Visa. With the new changes coming into effect by the end of 2021, we are helping a large number of clients find their property, go through the application process and we even help with financial assistance. Ideal Homes International is a one-stop-shop for everyone wanting to buy property in the Algarve," said Chris White, founder and CEO of Ideal Homes International.
The Portuguese real estate market has become a toast of investors in recent times, as more people in different parts of the world look to leverage the immense benefits of owning a property in the country. In a related development, the government of the country has made the market even more attractive to foreign investors as owning property makes individuals eligible for the Golden Visa.
However, the process is not as easy as it seems, which reiterates the importance of top-rated agencies like Ideal Homes International.
The agency’s array of services are designed to ease the process of selling and buying properties for different categories of clients in Portugal and other parts of the world. The firm’s services also include mortgages, rentals and property management, virtual tours, currency exchange, and legal and tax affiliates.
For buyers wanting to get a mortgage to buy their property, now is an excellent time with Portugal recording a historic low of 0.873% as an interest rate. So for someone with a budget of 350,000€, they could look to qualify for
Finance over 40 years
- Property Value - 350,000€
- 20% Down Payment - 70,000€
- Principal - 280,000%
- Interest Rate - 0.873%
- Payment p/month - 691.31€
The company’s services have become more imperative in recent times, with the recent updates on Portugal Golden Visa scheduled to come into effect from the end of 2021.
The company has a team of experienced and highly trained professionals with a vast knowledge of the market to ensure that clients enjoy the best property ownership experience even as laws continue to change.
For more information about Ideal Homes International and how to leverage the firm’s services to own a property in Portugal, please visit - www.idealhomesinternational.com. Ideal Homes International can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Twitter or head over to their YouTube Channel.
About Ideal Homes International
Ideal Homes International is a multi-award-winning real estate agency. Headquartered in Portugal, the company serves clients across the globe with offices in the Algarve and Spain. Led by Chris White, the founder and CEO of the company, Ideal Homes has been able to build a reputation for delivering premium quality real estate services to savvy buyers and expert investors who want to buy holiday homes, permanent residences, and investment properties worldwide.
Angela Worrall
Ideal Homes International
+351 289 513 434
info@idealhomesinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Portugal's Golden Visa & Buying Process with Ricardo!