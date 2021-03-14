Maryland State Police Identify Body Found In Prince George’s County

March 14, 2021

(FORESTVILLE, Md.) — Maryland State Police have identified the body discovered Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

The victim has been identified as Sandra Faye Bradford-Bennett, 68, of District Heights, Maryland. Shortly after 7:35 a.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Route 4 at Dowerhouse Road for the discovery of a body. According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown vehicle struck Bradford-Bennett.

Investigators believe the victim was walking near the edge of the road on southbound Route 4 when she was struck. She was declared deceased at the scene. Evidence at the scene indicates that the striking vehicle may have been a 1996 to 2000 black Mercedes-Benz ML320.

There were no witnesses at the scene. The Maryland State Police Crash Team has assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

The case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov