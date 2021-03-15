Ideal Homes International Helps Investors Acquire Discounted Properties In The Algarve
Algarve-based real estate company, Ideal Homes International, allows more investors to enjoy massive deals in the Algarve property market.
From the comfort of their homes, clients have been able to make informed decisions on their property investments in the Algarve. By joining the experts virtually, all questions were answered first!”QUARTEIRA, FARO, PORTUGAL, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One can hardly argue against the prominence of Ideal Homes International in the Portuguese real estate market. Over the years, Ideal Homes International has stayed true to their goal of helping clients in different parts of the world to own all kinds of real estate properties in Portugal and around the globe.
— Angela Worrall, CEO
This claim has been recently substantiated by the firm’s approach to helping interested investors, especially foreigners, tap into the ever-growing real estate market in the Algarve at remarkably affordable rates.
“From the comfort of their homes, clients have been able to make informed decisions on their property investments here in the Algarve. By joining the experts virtually, all their questions were answered before they even had to get on a plane!” said Angela Worrall, CEO of Ideal Homes International.
Portugal has been described by industry experts as a prime location for people that desire a property abroad due to its enviable climate and lifestyle as well as easy transport links to other parts of Europe and the UK.
Consequently, there has been an increase in demand for properties in the country. In a related development, the Algarve has become one of the fastest-growing markets in the country. However, recent occurrences, especially with the emergence of the pandemic, have led to a decline in the number of housing transactions in the region, giving an amazing opportunity for investors to buy.
Therefore, the team at Ideal Homes International aims to help as many clients as possible enjoy the discounted properties in the Algarve to grow their portfolio.
The award-winning real estate company offers a plethora of services, leveraging tech solutions to ensure that clients, irrespective of their location across the globe acquire their desired properties. The firm’s services are designed to meet the diverse and growing demands of clients worldwide.
In addition to helping clients buy and sell properties across Portugal, Ideal Homes International also offers rentals and property management services, as well as currency exchange, legal and tax affiliates, custom build, virtual tours and mortgages.
Mortgage rates in Portugal are currently at an all time low, combined with the exclusive discounts available on selected properties, investors with a budget of 345,000€ could qualify for:
Finance Over 40 Years | Pre-Discount
- Property Value - 345,000€
- 20% Down Payment - 69,000€
- Principal - 276,000€
- Interest Rate - 0.873%
- Payment p/month - 681.43€
Finance Over 40 Years | With Discount
- Property Value - 310,500€
- 20% Down Payment - 62,100€
- Principal - 248,400€
- Interest Rate - 0.873%
- Payment p/month - 613.29€
For more information about Ideal Homes International and how to leverage the firm’s services to own a property in Portugal, please visit - www.idealhomesinternational.com. Ideal Homes International can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Twitter.
Angela Worrall
Ideal Homes International
+351 289 513 434
info@idealhomesinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reduced Properties For Sale in the Algarve, Portugal!