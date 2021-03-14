Ideal Homes International Leverages Technology To Help Clients Acquire Investment Property In The Algarve
Multi-award-winning real estate agency, Ideal Homes International, uses technology solutions to help more people own investment properties in the AlgarveQUARTEIRA, FARO, PORTUGAL, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Algarve has grown in recent times to become one of the fastest-growing real estate markets in Portugal and probably across Europe. Ideal Homes International has undoubtedly played a significant role in driving the growth of the market.
The increasing number of amazing reviews from clients in Portugal and other parts of the world is a further reiteration of the agency’s commitment to providing real estate investors with the best possible experience.
“We went for 5 days to Vilamoura to buy an apartment. Not knowing anybody, we selected some agencies via the internet and telephone conversations. Not anyone personally knowing, we reacted on verbal conversations, and already there, we found that Doreen Zander of Ideal Homes realised what we wanted and what program we expected. All estate agencies very helpful and nice, but when we met John Malpas we certainly felt we could get the right support and confidence.
Not buying for any price was important, no, confidence and relationship between buyer and agency (personal) with trust, makes the deal. Closing the deal was the peak,” said Guenter Hotz.
The Ideal Homes International team has over 20 top-caliber professionals with several years of experience and a wealth of knowledge in the market, making it relatively easy to select and buy the best property available. The categories of solutions offered by the firm include mortgages, rentals and property management, currency exchange, and legal and tax affiliates.
The real estate company also provides virtual tours to ensure that clients have a good idea of their potential investment even before getting on a plane.
For more information about Ideal Homes International and how to leverage the firm’s services to own a property in Portugal, please visit - www.idealhomesinternational.com. Ideal Homes International can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Twitter.
