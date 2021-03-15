Pip & Lola’s announces their Indiegogo Campaign and upcoming second location
Pip & Lola's announces their Indiegogo Campaign and second location at Mall at Robison, opening April 21, 2021
at Mall at Robison, opening April 21, 2021
Indiegogo campaign continues through April 14, 2021
April 21, 2021 will mark a milestone for Pip & Lola’s Everything Homemade as they have a grand opening for their second location in The Mall at Robinson. The second Pip & Lola’s is a 540-square-foot storefront located centrally in the thriving retail center.
With a new store opening soon and the prospect of another new location in the fall of 2021, Pip & Lola’s is taking on its first venture with an Indiegogo campaign.
“We are in need of much larger soap-making equipment to make this happen,” says Samantha Story-Camp, owner of Pip & Lola’s, specialists in soap making.
Pip & Lola’s makes over 250 varieties of bar soap, and also creates lotions, lip balms, candles, t-shirts, gift packs, and more. Adhering to soap as its primary calling, Pip & Lola’s has donated significant quantities of soap through their Buy Two Donate One program which benefits domestic violence shelters and charities. More than 5,000 bars have been provided to nonprofits in the past year alone.
All work is done in the Pip & Lola’s storefront at 134 East 8th Avenue in Homestead, PA. Up until now, Story-Camp has used roasters and crock pots and basic kitchen utensils to create the many soaps in small batches. Now the demand for inventory for two locations requires equipment for large batches of soap and other products to stock shelves and fulfill a robust demand for shipped orders.
“As the business expands,” says Story-Camp, “so must the soapmaking.” Story-Camp is excited about the second location, but admits manufacturing needs will quickly escalate.
The Indiegogo campaign supports the purchase of necessary industrial soap making items such as a 20-gallon stainless steel lye tank, oil melters, immersion blenders, and commercial soap cutters.
The campaign runs online through April 14. Fun and unique campaign perks. include limited edition t-shirts and mugs, an International Box of Curses, tote bags, original acrylic paintings by Story-Camp, and, of course, soap. Less than 48 hours after “soft launching” the campaign, Pip & Lola’s had already raised over $5,000.
“Our regular ‘normal person’ goal is $10,000.” Story-Camp says. “Our big, fat audacious goal is $30,000. Just imagine what we could accomplish with that. I could get that steam kettle and make 150 pounds of soap at a time with that.”
With that, Story-Camp goes back to fluttering around the Homestead shop, gathering supplies as she prepares to make another hundred pounds of soap. There is a second location coming and she needs to fill it with the soapy goodness at the heart of the Pip & Lola’s brand.
More information on Pip & Lola’s and the perks available are at https://igg.me/at/pipandlola-expansion/x/18352411#/ or www.pipandlola.com.
The Indiegogo Campaign Launch video can be found at https://youtu.be/1Edy-pAUm1A
