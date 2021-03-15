Sunil Ramlall, Professor and Academic Administrator is leading the book publication on Future of Work and Education

Sunil Ramlall - Professor and Academic Administrator is the main author on forthcoming book on future of work and education.

UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunil Ramlall, Ph.D.

Scholar, Educator, and Author

Dr. Sunil Ramlall, Academic Program Chair at Western Governors’ University, is leading the book publication on Future of Work and Education: Implications for Curriculum Delivery and Work Design, This book integrates perspectives of scholars globally addressing the changing nature of higher education and how work is changing.

The book will be published by IGI Global, Publisher of Timely Knowledge.

Future of Work and Education

Dr. Sunil Ramlall posits higher education has changed significantly over the last few decades. In particular, traditional face to face degrees are being revamped in a bid to ensure they stay relevant in the 21st century and being offered online. Work has changed. There is little doubt as to the impact of digital communication, remote work, and societal changes on the nature of work itself. Many have argued the need for organizations to be more agile, flexible, entrepreneurial, and creative. COVID-19 has created significant impact on work and education. Even prior to the pandemic, the future of work was unfolding. Organizations continue to focus on digitalization, remote work, employee empowerment and workforce diversity. Similarly, higher education is also reinventing itself to transform to offering online degree programs, virtual support strategies, and integrating advanced digital learning management systems into instructional design. Work and education are traversing a path of immense changes adapting to global trends and consumer preferences.

Purpose of Book

Dr. Sunil Ramlall explains the book provides the foundation for executives, academic leaders, faculty, and students to analyze the realities of higher education today, strategies that would ensure success of academic institutions, and factors that would lend to student success. In particular, the book addresses essentials of online learning, strategies to ensure success of online degrees and courses, effective course development practices, key support mechanisms for students, and ensuring student success in online degree programs. Furthermore, the book addresses the future of work, preferences of employees, and how work can be re-designed to create further employee satisfaction, engagement, and increase productivity. In particular, the book covers insights that would lend to ensuring remote employees feel valued, included, and are being provided relevant support to thrive in their roles.

Future of Work and Education

- Future of Work and Education – Implications for Curriculum Delivery, Work Design, and Paradigm Shift

- How the future of Work Changed in 2020

- Designing Meaningful Work

- New Higher Education

- Redefining Higher Education

- Strategies for Effective Online Teaching

- Case Studies in Effective Online Teaching

- Developing Courses, Teaching Strategies and Measuring Learning Outcomes

- Developing High Stake Assessments

Supporting Students in an Online Environment

- Mentoring – Understanding the Unique Needs of Learners and Developing Ways to Support the Learner

- Mentoring in an Online Environment

- Technology for Online Student Support

Motivating Online Learners

- Motivating Online Learners – What works. Evidence. Advice.

- Teaching Strategies to Motivate Learners

Prioritizing and Focusing on Self

- Maintaining a Balance Working in a Virtual Environment – Work, Family, Self-care.

Managing Faculty Performance in an Online Environment

- Managing Performance of Faculty in a Virtual Environment

- Maintaining a Balance in Workload and Priorities for Faculty

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Higher Education

A View of the Future

- Redefining Work for Value Creation: Aligning Higher Education and Industry Needs.

Book Availability

The highly informative book will be available in July, 2021. More information can be found on Sunil Ramlall’s website at www.sunilramlall.com or by contacting Sunil Ramlall at sramlall001@gmail.com or IGI Global at https://www.igi-global.com/book/future-work-education/268832.

For more information, press only:

Sunil Ramlall

651-210-2761

Sramlall001@gmail.com

For more information on Book:

Website – http://www.sunilramlall.com