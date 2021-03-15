Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ProStrategix Was Ranked as One of the Top Digital Marketing Companies in March by DesignRush

DesignRush ranked ProStrategix as one of its top digital marketing companies in March out of the thousands evaluated.

NEW YORK, NY, US, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DesignRush ranked ProStrategix as one of its top digital marketing companies in March. These companies were selected because they help businesses cut through the noise, increase visibility and interactions across digital marketing channels.

According to Gartner research, 44% of CMOs expect short-term budget cuts in 2021. However, due to the COVID-induced rapid digitalization, they are concerned about cutting digital too deeply.

Therefore, to optimize their digital marketing efforts, these businesses are investing in partnerships and channels that are most likely to generate value.

“We are so honored to be ranked as one of the top digital marketing companies again”, said Brian Cairns, CEO of ProStrategix.

“It is great to be recognized for all the hard work our team invests in our clients’ success”, Cairns continued. “Digital marketing is the cost of entry these days, and that’s why finding the right partner is key.”

ProStrategix is a full-service digital marketing agency servicing small to mid-sized businesses in the Greater New York City metro area.

