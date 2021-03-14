Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EVENT: The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses

Monaco will offer its guests a particular finesse on June 17th 2021 through an international Gala, an exciting entertainment and an incomparable splendor

The bright and glamorous event will take place in the majestic decoration of Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo.

Come and join the realms of princes and princesses and let these glorious hours take you into another world, one of mythical dreams and majestic fancies.

The Principality of Monaco hosts the biggest event of the summer season on the eve of the 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most anticipated events of the season will unveil its magical charm on the eve of the 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival. Preparations are underway, with enthusiasm and energy. Placed under the High Patronage of HSH Sovereign Prince Albert II of Monaco, the event will take place on June 17th 2021, at the Hôtel de Paris.

The incredible atmosphere of this luxurious event with a magnificent shows performed by the best dancers, artists and musicians is an opportunity to communicate personally with members of royal families, famous couturiers and stars of the big screen. From the stage through the ball, everything will resonate perfectly with the magnificent atmosphere that is the hallmark of Monte-Carlo.

Visit event's website in here: https://noblemontecarlo.mc

Guests will be part of an amazing story in the heart of Monaco thanks to the strict dress code: the ladies were required to dress up in fairy dresses such as Ball Gowns and Floor Length Maxi Dresses while Gentleman can suit up in Ceremony Military Uniforms and White Tie.

Princes and Princesses at heart from all over the world will take part in this unprecedented celebration. Music, art, beauty and magic will be combined together on a unique occasion - The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses - which will touch the hearts of guests, giving them joy and an indelible impression.

The main objective of this Grand Ball is to transform the Principality for one night by creating a royal atmosphere, in which participants with the soul of princes and princesses deviate joyfully from everyday life to enter the fantasies of fables and mystical dreams. The Gala will inspire participants to immerse themselves in the wonders before their eyes, celebrating the sumptuous life in the heart of Monte-Carlo.

Delia Grace Noble, soprano and UNICEF ambassador is the artistic director of this project. Together with her team, she strives to turn the most magical creative fantasies into reality, thereby providing unforgettable emotions to the guests of the event.

Do not forget that the Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses is not only an entertaining pastime, but it is also an important charity project. Part of the funds raised at the gala dinner will be donated to the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, as well as the Princess Grace Foundation.

The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses - Monaco, June 17th, 2021

