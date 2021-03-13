Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Queen Anne’s County

March 13, 2021

(CENTREVILLE, Md.) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday night in Queen Anne’s County.

At about 9:10 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to a report of a motor-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on U.S. 50, east of the Kent Narrows Bridge. The driver of the motorcycle crashed into the rear of a 2005 Hummer H2.

The crash caused the driver of the motorcycle to lose control before being ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Eric Thomas Deblase, 47, of Stevensville, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene.

U.S. 50 was shut down for about three hours as a result of the crash. The Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department and the Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department provided medical assistance at the scene. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure. The Maryland State Police Crash Team has assumed control of the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

