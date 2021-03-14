Polvere Volumizzante Capelli Uomo by Da'Dude has SPX Pump Spray for Easy Application
Da’Power Powder features a special spray nozzle that makes it easier to apply than other hair powders.
I have previously used dusts/powders including some very expensive salon brands. They don't even come close to this product.”LONDON, LONDON, UK, March 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Da’Power Powder was designed to not only works wonders on men’s hair, but it’s easier to apply than other hair powders on the market. This is because it features an SPX pump spray applicator. The spray feature lets men apply the powder exactly where it’s needed. Similar powder products typically have a salt shaker-type applicator that leads to powder flying all over and a general mess.
— UK Amazon customer Jester
The manufactures state their product is like texturizing powder. It adds noticeable volume and hold to thinning hair. It’s also great for use on all other hair types. The product disappears into the hair, leaving no sticky residue. It has a mattifying effect as well; it absorbs excess oil from the hair. A small amount of this men’s hair volume powder provides all-day hold. Simply spray on the roots of the hair where volume is most needed. Then work into the hair with fingers, a comb, or a brush.
The manufactures also claim that the pump allows customers to aim exactly where they need the volume and texture instead of having to shake a container over the head like a frantic chef having a mental breakdown. This not only gives more control but cuts down on waste and allows one to penetrate thick hair to the roots.
Once in the hair the powder is not thick, it does not create a sticky pull but allows you to work the product through the hair resulting in a textured finish that can be reworked repeatedly without losing the hold. Another product I will be adding to my must-have inventory.
Da’Power Powder is available in the Italy by searching for Polvere Volumizzante Capelli Uomo
About Da’Dude: Da’Dude was born out of a family’s passion for creating the best hair care products for their salon customers. They also have a passion for customer service that is reflected in every customer’s after-sale experience. To see all their products visit https://www.amazon.it/stores/page/EC9776E7-91C6-448E-8B69-93D998687EFC
