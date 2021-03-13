Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,688 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Following Agreement to Sell the Company at $14.00 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Boingo Wireless, Inc. (“Boingo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WIFI) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.

On March 1, 2021, Boingo announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Digital Colony Management, LLC (“Digital Colony”) at a price of $14.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Boingo’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed $14.00 per share is inadequate consideration for Boingo’s shareholders, and whether Boingo’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Digital Colony.

Boingo shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/boingo-wireless-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this proposed transaction.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


Primary Logo

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Following Agreement to Sell the Company at $14.00 Per Share

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.