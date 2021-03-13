SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Following Agreement to Sell the Company at $14.00 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Boingo Wireless, Inc. (“Boingo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WIFI) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders.



On March 1, 2021, Boingo announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Digital Colony Management, LLC (“Digital Colony”) at a price of $14.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Boingo’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed $14.00 per share is inadequate consideration for Boingo’s shareholders, and whether Boingo’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Digital Colony.

Boingo shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/boingo-wireless-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this proposed transaction.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.