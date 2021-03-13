Cheyenne Stewart new Sheridan Region Wildlife Coordinator

Sheridan -

On Feb. 16, Cheyenne Stewart began duties as the Sheridan Region Wildlife Coordinator. Stewart replaces Dan Thiele, who retired in November 2020 after a 38-year career with Game and Fish.

Stewart joined Wyoming Game and Fish in 2014 as a member of the Brucellosis-Feedground-Habitat group based out of Pinedale. Two years later she transitioned into a Terrestrial Habitat Biologist position where she initiated the Southern Wyoming Range Mule Deer Habitat project. Since 2017, she has worked as the Buffalo Wildlife Biologist. In that position, she led the Upper Powder River Mule Deer Study that began in 2018 and is involved in a study of moose in the Bighorn Mountains.

Stewart earned a bachelor’s of science degree in Zoology from the University of California Santa Barbara and a master’s of science degree in wildlife biology from Utah State University. She has held temporary field jobs in the western U.S., Australia, Canada and Thailand, working with large carnivores, ungulates, marine mammals, upland birds and fish.

