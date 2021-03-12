Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Signing of the American Rescue Plan

"The American Rescue Plan is a victory for our nation's students and schools. As I have said since being sworn into office, my top priority is getting students back into schools safely. The $130 billion in this plan will ensure K-12 educators, students, and parents, especially those most impacted by this pandemic, have what they need to resume and sustain in-person learning in classrooms as quickly and safely as possible. This plan also includes $40 billion in critical resources to help colleges operate safely and provide assistance to help students complete their studies. It will take years to address the devastating impacts of COVID-19—including the ways that the pandemic exacerbated the existing inequities in our education system. To repair the harm done, our schools and educators will need predictable resources. That's what this rescue plan provides. The U.S. Department of Education will remain focused on ensuring school districts and college campuses have access to guidance, technical assistance, and examples of best practices to inform their efforts to get students back into classrooms and meet their social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs."