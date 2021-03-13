Tackling Toxics: How partnerships produced success at Founder’s Choice

Founder’s Choice Cabinets, a manufacturer based in Tacoma, wanted to do something to help the environment as well as improve their business practices. By turning to Ecology, it not only reduced its environmental impact, but achieved stellar cost savings as well.

Founder’s Choice — a family-owned company that manufactures a variety of custom kitchen and bath cabinetry, and miscellaneous decorative and functional accessories — was looking to expand its cabinet portfolio and had experienced manufacturing challenges such as increased production lead-time. In an effort to improve operational performance and reduce costs, the facility reached out to the Tacoma-Pierce County Economic Development Board, who in turn brought in the state’s manufacturing extension partner, Impact Washington, and Ecology’s Lean/Green program.

Lean/Green is a customized service offered to Washington manufacturers in which continuous improvement principles and environmental methods are applied to help decrease operating costs and reduce environmental and energy impacts.

This public-private partnership received $100,000 from the State Job Skills Program and $25,000 from Lean/Green. The process improvements focused on:

Manufacturing efficiency training for staff.

Identifying and purchasing more effective equipment.

Recycling and reuse of certain materials.

Improved air compressor use.

Installation of LED lighting.

Methods to help improve and refine the manufacturing process.

Even as the company continued to expand its cabinet lines while adopting these process changes, the associated operational cost savings increased, while the dangerous waste, VOC air emissions, and energy use decreased (specific activity improvements and the projected results are shown in the table below). Founder’s Choice is now implementing recommendations and are on track to achieve:

$112,000 in annual cost savings.

7,000 pound annual reduction in hazardous waste generated.

20% reduction in Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) air emissions.

We're looking for projects in 2021

Ecology and Impact Washington are looking for businesses interested in 2021 projects. To find out more about these grant opportunities, please contact:

Hugh O’Neill hugh.oneill@ecy.wa.gov 360-407-6354

Improvement activities