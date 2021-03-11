Nonresident regular deer tags sold out, whitetail tags available; returned tags go on sale April 22

Nonresident regular deer tags have sold out, and nonresident whitetail-only tags are likely to sell out soon. Nonresident hunters can buy a whitetail tag online or at vendors, or see the current availability of nonresident tags on the nonresident tag quota webpage. Some nonresident elk tags also remain.

The sell out does not affect Idaho resident deer and elk tags, which are not limited by quotas.

After the over-the-counter nonresident deer and elk tag limits are sold out, nonresidents may still be able to get a tag in several ways:

Apply for a controlled hunt, and if selected, a nonresident can buy the controlled hunt tag. (Nonresidents are limited to 10 percent of all controlled hunt tags.)

Buy a returned nonresident tag, which if available, will go on sale at 10 a.m. MDT on April 22 on a first-come, first-served basis. Tags available will be published online at 10 a.m. on the Tuesday preceding the sale. Afterward, returned tags will be sold (including elk tags) on these dates: May 20, June 24, July 22, Aug. 5, Sept. 2 and 16, Oct. 7 and 21 and Nov. 4.

Hire an outfitter if the outfitter has nonresident tags available.

Fish and Game has sold out of nonresident deer and elk tags for the past five years, and sell out dates have consistently gotten earlier. Nonresident tags go on sale on Dec. 1 for the following year.

Recent nonresident tag sell out dates

2020

Elk: June 17

Deer: June 26

White-tailed deer: July 26

2019

Elk: Aug. 16

Deer: Aug. 27

White-tailed deer: Sept 13

2018

Elk: Sept. 24

Deer: Oct. 4

White-tailed deer: Oct. 10

2017

Elk: Oct. 31

Deer: Oct. 23

White-tailed deer: Nov. 7