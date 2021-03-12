DLNR News Release: PU‘U OLA‘I AT MĀKENA STATE PARK REOPENS WITH ADJUSTED WEEKEND HOURS

(HONOLULU) – Pu‘u Ola‘i (Little) Beach, at Mākena State Park on Maui’s south shore, will reopen tomorrow (Saturday, March 13) after being closed for several months.

Officials from the DLNR Division of State Parks and Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) spent the closure time developing a plan for the popular beach section that focuses on enjoyment for all park users and enhanced management and protection of cultural resources.

DOCARE officers will enforce all laws, rules and ordinances and is legally obligated to respond to any reported or observed behavior or activities at Pu’u Ola’i that are contrary to, or violate state laws, administrative rules and county ordinances. New regulatory signs in the park detail prohibitions against drug and alcohol use, nudity, and fires.

New park hours for Pu’u Ola’i on Saturdays and Sundays, are now from 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Oneloa (Big) Beach and Oneuli (Black Sand) Beach also open at 5:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m. On weekday’s, all three beach areas within Mākena State Park will open at 5:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Parking lot gates open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. daily.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we grappled with both COVID-19 and resource management challenges for Pu‘u Ola‘i, said DLNR Division of State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell.

During the temporary closure, State Parks, with support from the Division of Forestry and Wildlife’s Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program crew, performed deferred park maintenance, including cutting back kiawe and brush from behind the beach. Additional signs will be installed or posted to inform park users to respect archeological sites. A recent Cultural Impact Assessment for Mākena State Park recognized Pu‘u Ola‘i, its surrounding slopes and beach as significant cultural resources.

Future actions include making the informal access trail connecting Oneloa and Pu’u Ola’i safer for beach users and first responders.

The earlier weekend closing times support safety and regulatory concerns. The so-called drum circles after dark, with as many as 200-400 people, created issues for DOCARE trying to clear the park. Illegal substances, fire dancing, coupled with darkness and a challenging trail warranted the need to close early to prevent these activities

“It is unfortunate that certain people feel it is okay to violate the rules and engage in weekly “rave” like parties. These gatherings are promoted by social media and an in one case, by a company that advertises and provides transportation for out-of-state visitors to and from what they bill as “Maui’s biggest jam.”

Cottrell added, “These are events that would warrant special use permits which require conditions for protection of resources and participant’s safety. There are no restroom facilities at Pu’u Ola’i, so large groups contribute to the decay of what should be a cherished resource, not just a beautiful venue for a free party.”

State Parks officials will be working with area lawmakers, the visitor industry, lineal descendants of Mākena and interested Maui citizens on future plans for Pu’u Ola’i.

Larry Pacheco, Maui District State Parks Superintendent, said, “We hope people will respect this place, pay attention to all current local rules regarding COVID-19, and abide by all state laws and regulations. We’ve been forced to close Pu‘u Ola‘i twice, for extended periods of time over the past year, because of unlawful and inappropriate behavior – largely associated with pandemic safety protocols. We are cautiously optimistic that all park users will honor the rules and be respectful of DLNR staff who are tasked with enforcing them, and the resources that we should all be protecting. The Division of State Parks does not want to have to shut down access again due to the perception that reopening will enable these weekly gatherings to be

re-established.”

