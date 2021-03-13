HI-EMA News Release: Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency Urges Residents to Use Caution and Document Any Damages

The severe weather which has caused widespread flooding across the state has been very destructive and has impacted many residents, damaging their belongings, and property. The Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) would like to remind those affected to return home only after authorities say it is safe, and avoid wading in floodwater, which may be hiding debris, contaminated with sewage, or electrically charged.

For insurance purposes, take video or photographs of flood damage before cleaning up. Begin cleanup immediately after documenting, do not wait for a flood insurance adjuster or inspector to come to your home.

Wear heavy boots, gloves, and goggles during cleanup.

Be aware of hidden structural damage . Floodwater may have weakened roads and building foundations.

Be aware of brown water advisories. Brown water advisories are issued by the Department of Health to remind the public to avoid dirty water as they may be contaminated.

Prevent carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. Use generators, pressure washers, or other gasoline-powered machinery outdoors at least 20 feet from doors, windows, or vents.

Each County has on-line Self Reporting Tools for Residential and Business Damage Assessment. The purpose of these forms is only to collect information that will help local officials understand the damage that occurred and impacts on the community.

In time of crisis it is people helping people that gets us all through these tough times. If you have an offer of resources that can help Hawai’i respond to disaster events to meet current or future needs we welcome you to do so through this portal. Kokua Offers Application

As this severe weather illustrates, disasters can strike at any time of year, and any time of day. Please take the time to know your hazards, develop a plan, create a ‘Go Kit’ for your ohana, and sign up for free County alerts.

For more information please visit ready.hawaii.gov

