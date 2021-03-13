Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of 7th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the 400 block of 7th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:53 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/o9zMVUKlswo

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.