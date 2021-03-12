Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Shippen Lane, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the 1400 Block of Shippen Lane, Southeast.

At approximately 12:48 am, the victim who is a ride share driver picked up the suspects and drove them to the listed location. Once they reached the listed location the suspects forced the victim out of the vehicle. The suspects assaulted the victim, and during the assault one of the suspects produced a gun. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Friday, March 12, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.