Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 6400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in the 6400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:55 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim then fled the scene.

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, 23 year-old Giovanni Flores, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).