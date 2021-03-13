I-76, U.S. 202 Restricted Next Week for Bridge, Sign Inspections in Montgomery, Chester Counties

03/12/2021

King of Prussia PA – Lane closures are scheduled next week on Interstate 76 and U.S. 202 in Montgomery and Chester counties for bridge and sign inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Montgomery County

Monday, March 15, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the Route 320 (Gulph Mills) and Interstate 476 interchanges in Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships for bridge inspection;

Tuesday, March 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the Route 320 (Gulph Mills) and King of Prussia/Norristown interchanges in Upper Merion Township for bridge inspection;

Wednesday, March 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the U.S. 202 and Route 320 (Gulph Mills) interchanges in Upper Merion Township for bridge inspection; and

Thursday, March 18, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the King of Prussia/Norristown and U.S. 202 interchanges in Upper Merion Township for bridge inspection.

Chester County

Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 between the U.S. 30 and Route 401 interchanges in East Whiteland Township for sign inspection; and

Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 between the U.S. 30 and Route 29 interchanges in East Whiteland Township for sign inspection.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges and signs at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

