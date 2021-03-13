PennDOT, Safety Partners Highlight Traffic Safety During Saint Patrick’s Day Impaired Driving Initiative

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network, the Lycoming County DUI Advisory Council and the Lycoming County DUI Task Force along with local law enforcement gathered today at B & C Auto Wreckers to combat impaired driving as part of a Saint Patrick’s Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

A crashed car along with a banner representing the possible consequences of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol will be on display through March 18 at B & C Auto Wreckers of Montgomery, PA, who provided the crashed car for the event.

“Don’t press your luck this Saint Patrick’s Day, don’t drive impaired,” said Old Lycoming Township Police Chief Joseph Hope who attended the event along with Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Angela Bieber, Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Mike Diehl with the Highway Safety Network and Lycoming County DUI Advisory Council Chairperson Carol Sides.

Preliminary PennDOT data shows there were 143 impaired driver crashes, resulting in six fatalities, over St. Patrick’s Day weekend 2020 (from Friday, March 13 at 6:00 PM until Wednesday, March 18 at 6:00 AM).

Motorists are reminded that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or use public transportation to get home safely.

Walking impaired can be just as deadly as driving impaired. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

