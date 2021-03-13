Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westbound I-376 to Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies Ramp Closure Sunday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing wall inspection activities on the ramp from westbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway East) to the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday, March 14 weather permitting.

The ramp that carries traffic from the inbound Parkway East to the Boulevard of the Allies (Exit 72B) will close to traffic from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday. Ramp traffic will be detoured. Additionally, a single-lane restriction will occur on the inbound Parkway East approaching the closed ramp.

Posted Detour

  • Continue westbound (inbound) on I-376 past the closed ramp

  • Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp

  • Continue onto Grant Street

  • Follow Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies

  • End detour

Crews from WSP will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

