PennDOT Promotes Safety Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day Holiday

Pittsburgh, PA – In an effort to reduce impaired driving and pedestrian crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is promoting safety as part of a statewide St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period which runs from March 9-18.

As Pittsburgh is usually the host to one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the region, this year will look a lot different. Although there will not be a city-wide celebration this month, there are alternative options, of which should be executed safely.

Less people will choose to celebrate publicly and will instead enjoy themselves at home with family. To limit the amount of travel on the roads and remain safe from impaired drivers, PennDOT advises the following tips:

Prepare your snacks ahead of time so there is no need to leave.

Have plenty of water available, especially if alcohol is present.

Never mix your medications with alcohol.

Have a safe and sober driver available in case there is a need to leave.

Another way to help stay safe while celebrating the holiday is to make mocktails, an alternative beverage to an alcoholic drink. Mocktails are fun to make with others, can be decorative and they are safe for all ages to enjoy. For ideas, view the demonstration video by PennDOT District 11 Safety Press Officer Yasmeen Manyisha on how to make an easy and festive St. Patrick’s Day mocktail.

Motorists who are planning to travel while celebrating are urged to exercise caution as well as designate a sober driver. Pedestrians are reminded to practice safe behaviors including designating a “sober walker” to ensure all parties make it to their destination safely. The public is reminded of the option to utilize ride share apps to help them get to and from their destination.

According to PennDOT data, in 2019 there were 9,307 alcohol-related crashes and 283 fatalities statewide. Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties alone had 1,180 alcohol-related crashes and 29 fatalities the same year.

Celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday safely by being responsible and putting your safety and the safety of others first.

